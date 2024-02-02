City sells building, lot on Nichols Avenue

|Click Image to Enlarge
1.43 acres between Nichols Avenue and Watson Street near Crittenden County Health and Rehab.
Bids will be accepted at City Hall through noon Wednesday, Feb. 21. Bids will be opened at 12:05 p.m., the same day.
The city set a reserve bid amount of $125,000.
The building was formerly used as a laundry facility
Bids will be accepted at City Hall through noon Wednesday, Feb. 21. Bids will be opened at 12:05 p.m., the same day.
The city set a reserve bid amount of $125,000.
The building was formerly used as a laundry facility
for Crittenden Hospital.