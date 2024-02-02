Friday, February 2, 2024

City sells building, lot on Nichols Avenue

The City of Marion is accepting bids for a building and lot declared surplus. The building is located on 
1.43 acres between Nichols Avenue and Watson Street near Crittenden County Health and Rehab. 

Bids will be accepted at City Hall through noon Wednesday, Feb. 21. Bids will be opened at 12:05 p.m., the same day.

The city set a reserve bid amount of $125,000.
The building was formerly used as a laundry facility
 for Crittenden Hospital.
