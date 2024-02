Two going into Hall of Fame Friday night Two former student-athletes will be enshrined in the Farmers Bank Marion-Crittenden County Athletics Hall of Fame during a ceremony Friday n...

What is Kentucky's most dangerous interstate? Interstate 65 is most dangerous in Kentucky, but a stretch of I-24 ranks nationally among the deadliest stretches of highways when data from...

Marion's Leading Cause of Accidental Death If a trend continues, the new leading cause of death in this community will be fentanyl overdose. Over the past seven months there have been...

Vehicle registrations may be paid online Click Image to Enlarge Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor reminds citizens they can save time with online vehicle registration. If you sim...