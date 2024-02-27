Invasive weed program in March

Italian ryegrass continues to increase as a problematic weed in all of Kentucky’s major agronomic crops. While ryegrass has been a perennial problem in wheat, it has become increasingly problematic in no-till corn and soybeans.
The University of Kentucky Weed Science team will be hosting a field tour to highlight Italian ryegrass research being conducted at the UKREC in Princeton. The team will cover ryegrass control in the fall and spring prior to no-till corn and soybean planting as well as continued research on ryegrass control in wheat.
The field tour will occur on March 28 in Princeton, and will be led by Dr. Travis Legleiter, Extension Specialist in Weed Science. The day will begin at the Caldwell County Extension office with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. The tour will start with opening remarks at approximately 9 a.m., followed by a caravan to the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center to tour ryegrass research plots. The tour will wrap up prior to noon.
Pre-registration for the event is recommended, but not required. For more information about the ryegrass field tour call (859) 562-2569 or email UK Extension Associate Jason Travis jason.travis@uky.edu.