Reserving the park or farmers market

As warmer weather approaches and folks begin to spend more time outdoors, Marion Tourism and Recreation Commission and Marion-Crittenden County Park Board remind citizens that organized use of the farmers market and/or park requires an approved reservation.
There is a small fee for commercial vendors at Imogene Stout Market on Main and a small cost for groups or individuals who charge an entry fee for organized events at Marion-Crittenden County Park.
Call Marion Welcome Center at (270) 965-5015 to make a reservation.