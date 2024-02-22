Sykes Reading Garden seeks memorial funds

Former students, colleagues and friends say an inviting, outdoor space for students to develop a lot for reading is the perfect memorial for the beloved late first-grade teacher and Marion City Council member.
Here is a LINK to “Ms. Phyllis Sykes’s Reading Garden” on GoFundMe, or you can make monetary donations directly to Crittenden County Elementary School.
The reading garden will also include a lending library so students can borrow and share books throughout the school year and summer months.