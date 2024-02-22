Thursday, February 22, 2024

Sykes Reading Garden seeks memorial funds

A GoFundMe has been established to raise money for the Phyllis Sykes Reading Garden at Crittenden County Elementary School. 

Former students, colleagues and friends say an inviting, outdoor space for students to develop a lot for reading is the perfect memorial for the beloved late first-grade teacher and Marion City Council member.

Here is a LINK to “Ms. Phyllis Sykes’s Reading Garden” on GoFundMe, or you can make monetary donations directly to Crittenden County Elementary School.

The reading garden will also include a lending library so students can borrow and share books throughout the school year and summer months.

