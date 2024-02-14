HUMP DAY | Things to know this week

- Spring Wildfire Season starts Thursday. What's that?
- Registration for Youth baseball, softball, kickball and soccer is underway.
- Recycling program is still stalled in the county, but...
- Line Dancing is Thursday, where?
- What will happen now to the city's golf course?
Your weekly newspaper has details on these and other community issues. Don't miss this week's edition, which is available on your phone or in paper form in your hand.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Try our new e-Edition newspaper emailed straight to your inbox every Wednesday. Click here to SUBSCRIBE.
Copyright 2024
The Crittenden Press