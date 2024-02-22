Leads sought in burned vehicle case

Sheriff Evan Head said the vehicle was damaged to the point that most identifying marks were destroyed, including the Vehicle Identification Number. However, the sheriff believes the SUV is one that was reported missing from Marion about an hour earlier.
Kevin and Wendy Bingham reported that their GMC Acadia was stolen from their home on North College Street about 3:30 a.m.
A passing motorist discovered the burning vehicle around 4:30 a.m., and called authorities.
Anyone with information can contact Crittenden County TipLine at 270-965-3500. Information leading to an arrest could result in a reward. Tipsters can remain anonymous.