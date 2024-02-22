Thursday, February 22, 2024

Leads sought in burned vehicle case

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a vehicle that was found burned early this morning near the Tradewater River boat ramp at the intersection of KY 132 and Cool Springs Road. 

Sheriff Evan Head said the vehicle was damaged to the point that most identifying marks were destroyed, including the Vehicle Identification Number. However, the sheriff believes the SUV is one that was reported missing from Marion about an hour earlier.

Kevin and Wendy Bingham reported that their GMC Acadia was stolen from their home on North College Street about 3:30 a.m. 

A passing motorist discovered the burning vehicle around 4:30 a.m., and called authorities.

Anyone with information can contact Crittenden County TipLine at 270-965-3500. Information leading to an arrest could result in a reward. Tipsters can remain anonymous. 

Posted by at