Two going into Hall of Fame Friday night

There will be a memory room for new inductees of the Hall of Fame, their families, friends, well-wishers and former coaches and teammates and a come-and-go reception in the Rocket Arena meeting room.
It will be open from 6 p.m., until the end of the boys’ varsity game.
Friday is also the annual basketball homecoming game. Crowning of a queen and king and recognition of the court will be prior to the varsity game against Tilghman.
Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be at halftime of the varsity basketball game.
For more about this year's inductees, Shawn Thompson and J.D. Gray, see this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press.
