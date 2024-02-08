Two going into Hall of Fame Friday night

Upcoming Events | Spring in Marion Marion Tourism and Recreation Commission met last week and discussed a number of projects scheduled for the coming months. Events of note in...

City sells building, lot on Nichols Avenue Click Image to Enlarge The City of Marion is accepting bids for a building and lot declared surplus. The building is located on 1.43 acres...

UK recruit excited about next season's line Zach Yenser was excited about the potential for UK’s offensive line next season and is “extremely disappointed” he won’t get to coach that u...

Vehicle registrations may be paid online Click Image to Enlarge Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor reminds citizens they can save time with online vehicle registration. If you sim...