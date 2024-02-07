Local youth soccer registration

A registration event will be held from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 24 at H&H Home and Hardware and from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 29 at Crittenden Elementary.
Registration forms are available at The Crittenden Press. Deadline to register is March 1, and payment must accompany forms.
Cost is $45 for 4u and 6u and $55 for 8u, 10u and 12u players. All players must have shin guards, cleats and a ball.
Practices for 4u and 6u begin the week of March 18, with the season concluding the week of May 6. Players in 10u and 12u will begin practice the week of March 11, and the season-ending tournament will be May 11.
Call Bridgett Tharp for more information 270-625-4634.