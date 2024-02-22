Tick-picking info sought from Crittenden

A University of Louisville student is studying the distribution of tick-borne illnesses in Kentucky and wants local citizen input.
Dana McKenzie of Winchester is particularly interested in surveying Crittenden County residents, since Crittenden has what she says is the highest prevalence proportion of tick-borne illnesses in the state. She is writing a thesis for geography coursework and has created a study to identify key factors in tick-borne disease distribution throughout Kentucky.
Using a smartphone, scan the QR code above to take her survey, which asks respondents about their use of tick repellant, repellant clothing and their history of tick bites. The survey takes about two minutes to complete. McKenzie will be in Marion this weekend doing research for her study.