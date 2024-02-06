Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Time to sign up for youth baseball, softball

Registration is open for Crittenden County Dugout Club’s youth baseball and softball recreational leagues. There is also a league for kickball. 

Deadline is March 9 to register. 

Cost varies depending on the age of the player and there are family discounts.  

Skills assessment is 10 a.m., to noon, Saturday, March 9 for some players. 

For more information and a registration form GO HERE or call Tanner Tabor at 859-333-9751. 

Games will be played April 28 through June 15. Practices begins in late March. 

Dugout Club Facebook Page also has a registration form and questions can get answered there. 

Forms are also available at The Press and YTG Insurance.


