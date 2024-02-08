Marion's Leading Cause of Accidental Death

If a trend continues, the new leading cause of death in this community will be fentanyl overdose. Over the past seven months there have been four fentanyl-related deaths, including three overdoses. That's more than any other accidental cause of death over the last few decades.
Local leaders say it's an alarming trend that bears immediate attention from everyone in all walks of life.
This week's full edition has information about how to recognize fentanyl, what it is and what it's called on the streets and its grim grasp on Marion. Don't miss this week's coverage of a frightening situation in your neighborhood.
