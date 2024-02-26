Home engulfed by brush fire near Mott City

Early reports are that a brush fire spread to a nearby home, totally engulfing it before firemen could control the blaze.
Residents should be reminded that open burning outdoors is prohibited during what is basically daylight hours during wildfire season, which started earlier this month and runs through April 30.
Burning can only be done after 6 p.m., in the evenings anywhere within 150 feet from a brushland or woodland, which is almost everywhere in Crittenden County. Burning is not allowed from 6 a.m., to 6 p.m. See more about the spring wildfire season on page 8.