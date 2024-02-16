County revokes roofer's business license

Crittenden County Fiscal Court on Thursday voted to revoke a business permit for All In One Contracting, a Madisonville firm that has been operating in the community for more than a year.
The county cited an unpaid, past-due accumulated dumping fee in excess of $7,000 for the action.
After meeting in executive session to discussion pending or possible litigation, Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said the court is giving the roofing company 10 days to pay the bill in full or it will file suit against All In One.
This appears to be the first time a county business license has been revoked in more than 25 years.
All In One is currently doing hail-damage repair for an insurance claim filed by the City of Marion on its buildings in town.