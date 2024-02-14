Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Estate sale Friday, Saturday in Marion

An estate sale will be held Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17 on Harmon Drive in Marion.

The furniture, cookware and collectibles belonging to the late Nancy Croft will be sold from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday and 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday. 

See photos on Facebook by searching Serena Jent Dickerson.
