Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Estate sale Friday, Saturday in Marion
An estate sale will be held Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17 on Harmon Drive in Marion.
The furniture, cookware and collectibles belonging to the late Nancy Croft will be sold from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday and 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday.
See photos on Facebook by searching Serena Jent Dickerson.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
2/14/2024 02:30:00 PM
