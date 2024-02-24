Voter info for 2024 primary, beyond

Sykes Reading Garden seeks memorial funds A GoFundMe has been established to raise money for the Phyllis Sykes Reading Garden at Crittenden County Elementary School. Former student...

West KY Player just 'different' Coach Thompson says Paducah Tilghman coach Sean Thompson knew a little bit about Martels Carter before he moved to Paducah before the start of the 2023 football...

Leads sought in burned vehicle case Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a vehicle that was found burned early this morning near the Tradewater River boat ra...

Job Corps has employment opportunities Click Image to Enlarge The Earle C. Clements Job Corps Center is hiring! Minimum wage is $16.20, plus sign-on bonus for most positions. Pay ...