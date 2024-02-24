Saturday, February 24, 2024

Voter info for 2024 primary, beyond

On the ballot

• Democrats: U.S. President.

• Republicans: U.S. President, State Senate District 1.

Voter registration deadline

April 22. Can register online at GoVote.ky.gov.

Mail-in absentee voting

Request ballot April 6 to May 7 online at GoVote.ky.gov or in the Crittenden County Clerk’s office.

In-office absentee voting on machine

May 8-15 in large conference room at County Office Complex.

Early voting

May 16-18 in fiscal court room at County Office Complex

Election Day

• Voting Center at County Office Complex.

• Also at Repton Baptist, Shady Grove Fire Department, Mexico Baptist and Deer Creek Baptist.

Filing deadlines

•Filing deadline for non-partisan races like city council, school board, conservation district is 4 p.m., June 4. 

•Deadline to file as write-in candidate is 4 p.m., Oct. 25.

