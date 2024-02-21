It's Wildfire Season reminds Jason Hurley

Crittenden County Emergency Management Director Jason Hurley reminds residents that it's wildfire season in Kentucky, meaning conditions are ripe for dangerous and damaging brush fires.
In fact, in most circumstances, it's illegal to burn during daylight hours.
Hurley said local volunteer fire departments have been busy the last several days responding to brush fires.
During wildfire season, burning is prohibited between 6am and 6pm. Wait until after dark to burn trash, leaves, debris or start a campfire, Hurley says.