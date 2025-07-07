Activity report from Lyon sheriff

On Monday, June 30, 2025, at 8:43 a.m., deputies served Dayyan S. Felder, 25, of Gaston, S.C., on a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for a probation violation after he was extradited back to Kentucky from South Carolina. Felder was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Later that day, around 8:30 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler responded to the 100 block of Panther Creek Road after a parked and unoccupied vehicle rolled down a residential driveway and crashed on Panther Creek Road. No injuries were reported.
On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at approximately 6:53 a.m., Sheriff Brent White conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Chevrolet on U.S. 62. The investigation revealed the operator had a suspended license and did not have an ignition interlock device affixed to the vehicle. Meagan N. Edwards, 40, of Eddyville was charged with driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense.
At approximately 8:30 a.m. that same day, Captain Dennis Beckett served a criminal complaint summons on Clint A. Puckett, 30, of Benton, charging him with theft by unlawful taking–shoplifting related to aninvestigation in Calloway County.
Around 9:30 a.m., Captain Beckett also served a Lyon District Court bench warrant on William M. McQuigg, 43, of Kuttawa. He was charged with failure to appear in court and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Saturday, July 5, 2025, at approximately 2:18 a.m., Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to an intoxicated person complaint at a business on KY 293. The investigation led to the arrest of Paul D. Douglas, 52, of Greenville. He was charged with DUI, first offense, and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
At approximately 4:15 p.m. that day, Deputy Josh Travis conducted a traffic stop off Lake Barkley Drive in Kuttawa. His investigation led to the operator, identified as Beary L. Cotton, 19, of Princeton, being charged with no operator’s license, failure to wear seat belts and no insurance.
Around 5:20 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 62 near Eddyville. His investigation led to the operator, identified as Ines B. Garcia, 35, of Princeton, being charged with no or improper windshield and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
On Sunday, July 6, 2025, at approximately 8:16 a.m., Sheriff Brent White and a Kentucky State Police trooper were dispatched to an assault complaint at Demumbers Bay Campground in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Sheriff White arrived and located the victim and her minor child. The female victim had been assaulted about the face, but the child was unharmed. The male suspect had fled into a wooded area before law enforcement arrived but was later located and detained by the KSP trooper and Sheriff White. The suspect was identified as Aaron J. Williams, 32, of Madisonville. He was charged by KSP with fourth-degree assault–dating violence. Williams was also found to be a fugitive from Hopkins County, where the Madisonville Police Department had investigated a similar assault involving him on June 13, 2025. He was additionally served with a complaint warrant for a separate count of fourth-degree assault–dating violence in that incident. Williams was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Later that morning, around 9:30 a.m., Sheriff White responded to Indian Point Campground for a theft and criminal mischief complaint. His investigation revealed that around 1:30 a.m., five 17-year-old juveniles had boarded eight docked boats and removed approximately 30 items. Additionally, two juveniles entered a fenced-in area of the campground that was off-limits at the time. All five juveniles were charged with second-degree criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking. They were released to a guardian by the authority of a court-designated worker.
