Lyon County Sheriff's Activity

WEEKLY SHERIFF'S REPORT
Later that day, around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a criminal mischief complaint from the Lyon County judge-executive’s office regarding a county road that had been trenched by someone installing a water line to a nearby barn. The investigation led to Chief Deputy Sam Adams citing Lonnie J. McFadden, 48, of Oakland City, Ind., for second-degree criminal mischief. The estimated damage was $900. McFadden will face an August court date.
On Wednesday, July 16, around 8:15 a.m., Sheriff Brent White served a Lyon District Court bench warrant on Aiden J. B. Whiteman, 23, of Hickory, who had failed to appear in court for a DUI-related case. He was turned over to the Lyon County Jailer.
On Thursday and Friday, July 17–18, deputies served warrants on the following individuals:
- Bradley Tanner, 45, of Calhoun, charged with second-degree escape out of Jefferson County. He awaits extradition.
- Valerie Turner, 40, of Cave City, charged with flagrant non-support out of Hart County. She awaits extradition.
- Wendy C. Furbush, 60, of Glasgow, charged with failure to appear in Barren District Court for a theft-related case. She awaits extradition.
- Jimmy L. Clark, 21, of Clay, charged on four warrants from Webster County for failure to appear in cases involving criminal mischief, assault, disorderly conduct and traffic offenses. He awaits extradition.
- Mackenzie Redd, 34, of Kuttawa, charged with contempt of court in a Graves District Court traffic case. Redd posted a cash bond and was released.
On Sunday, July 20, around 7:19 a.m., Deputy Josh Travis served a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant on Marcko N. Palomo for failure to appear. He had been extradited to Kentucky from Florida and faces charges related to a felony drug trafficking case. Palomo was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Monday, July 21, around 3:38 p.m., deputies along with Eddyville and Kuttawa fire personnel responded to a hazardous materials incident on KY 293 at I-24. A semi hauling cars ruptured a fuel tank while exiting I-24 at Exit 45, spilling more than 300 gallons of diesel. KY 293 and the ramp were closed until midnight while cleanup and road repairs were completed. KYTC and KSP personnel also assisted.
On Tuesday, July 22, around 11:13 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams investigated a scam. A citizen received a computer pop-up claiming the device had been hacked and was scammed into sending thousands of dollars in Bitcoin to fraudsters located outside the U.S. The sheriff reminds the public not to divert moneyto gift cards or digital currency to resolve alleged tech issues. He also recommends changing the default password on internet routers to protect against scams.
On Wednesday, July 23, around 9 a.m., Capt. Dennis Beckett arrested Cleo P. Lee, 31, of Ledbetter, on a Lyon District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in an alcohol-related case. She was later released by the court.
On Thursday, July 24, around 8:27 a.m., deputies served a Warren Circuit Court bench warrant on Cynthia D. Brown, 40, of Paintsville, charging her with a felony probation violation in a drug-related case. Brown awaits extradition to Warren County.
On Friday, July 25, around 9:30 a.m., Chief Deputy Adams responded to a two-vehicle collision at US 641 and KY 1943. His investigation showed that a 2010 Nissan driven by Earl Williams, 64, of Eddyville, became distracted by a dropped phone and pulled into the path of a northbound 2016 Volvo Meuth Concrete truck driven by Steven Reynolds, 64, of Madisonville. No injuries were reported.
Later that day around 3:37 p.m., Deputy Travis responded to a collision at a Kuttawa business. A 2025 Volvo driven by Azamat Ravshanov, 34, of Philadelphia, Pa., was backing into a parking space and struck a parked 2023 Peterbilt semi-truck. No injuries were reported.
On Saturday, July 26, between 8:30 and 8:50 p.m., dispatch received multiple 911 calls about a vehicle firing shots from the road on KY 1943 near residences. No injuries were reported, but at least two incidents occurred. The vehicle was described as a passenger car, likely a four-cylinder, with a loud exhaust. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 388-2311.
No comments:
Post a Comment