Life’s Most Important Memorials

Henry & Henry Monuments | Marion, Kentucky
When it comes to honoring a loved one, every detail matters. From the shape of a headstone to the font etched in granite, families want a lasting tribute that reflects a meaningful life. At Henry & Henry Monuments in Marion, we've been guiding families through these deeply personal decisions for more than 140 years.
Since 1881, our family has served Western Kentucky with compassion, craftsmanship, and unmatched knowledge of cemetery guidelines across the region. With over 120 years of combined experience among our team, we help you navigate the many options available—traditional headstones, cremation markers, custom shapes, personalized engravings, and more.
Whether you're pre-planning or making decisions during a difficult time, our staff is here to answer your questions and make the process as comfortable as possible. We take pride in helping you create a memorial that tells a story, preserves a legacy, and offers comfort for generations.
Visit us at 207 Sturgis Road in Marion, or explore our services online at henryandhenrymonuments.com. You can also find us on Facebook for updates, design inspiration, and testimonials from families we've helped throughout the years.
Let our family help your family create a lasting tribute—because every life deserves to be remembered beautifully.
No comments:
Post a Comment