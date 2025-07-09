Insurance hits Crittenden schools hard

Property insurance is increasing by 3.7%; however, most notably is an 185% increase in educators liability insurance and an 86% bump in automobile insurance.
The district’s policies are through Higgins Insurance of Hopkinsville.
“Our agent will be here in July to present information,” Superintendent Tonya Driver said. “He explained it was an anomaly that we were getting educators liability insurance as cheap as we were before.”
Driver said through conversations with other superintendents in the region, she has learned that some districts’ overall insurance costs have gone up 30%.
