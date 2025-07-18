📅 CRITTENDEN COUNTY COMMUNITY CALENDAR
🗓️ July 18 – August 17, 2025
📍 Save the dates and share with your friends!
🔹 Friday, July 18
🍦 Ice Cream Social – 1–2:30PM @ New Beginnings, Salem
👑 Miss KY USA Pageant Prelims – Evening @ Portsmouth, OH
🔹 Saturday, July 19
👗 Miss KY USA Pageant Finals – Evening @ Portsmouth, OH
🕊️ Celebration of Life for Joan Moore – 2PM @ Fredonia Presbyterian Church
🔹 Monday, July 21
🏛️ Marion City Council – Evening @ City Hall
🏛️ Fredonia City Council – 7PM @ Fredonia City Hall
🔹 Tuesday, July 22
🌇 Tourism Commission Meeting – 8:30AM @ Marion Welcome Center
🔹 Saturday, July 26
🏀 Meet Otega Oweh & Trent Noah – 1–3PM @ KY Oaks Mall (Paducah)
📸 Free photos + limited free autographs
🚜 Lions Club Truck & Tractor Pull – Evening @ Fairgrounds
🔹 Tuesday–Wednesday, July 30–31
👂 Free Hearing Screenings by KY HEARS – 9AM–2PM @ Marion Baptist Church
📞 Call 800-958-9610 or email hkyhears@thehearinginstitute.org to book!
🔹 Tuesday, July 29
🚧 Highway Dedication – US 641 (Marion–Fredonia) renamed for Rep. Mike Cherry
🔹 Friday, August 1
🎉 Family Fun Night – Free admission @ Fairgrounds
🎨 Face painting, dunk booth & more! Sponsored by the Chamber
🔹 Saturday, August 2
💥 Demolition Derby – @ Lions Club Fairgrounds
🔹 Monday, August 4
🏡 CRH Ribbon Cutting & Open House – 10AM–2PM @ 741 Chapel Hill Rd.
🎀 Chamber ceremony at 11AM
🔹 Wednesday, August 6
☕ Chamber of Commerce Meeting – 8AM @ Marion Welcome Center
📝 Got an event coming up? Message us or call 270-965-3191 to be included!
🔁 Please share this post to keep our community informed and connected!
#CrittendenCounty #MarionKY #CommunityCalendar #LocalEvents #SupportLocal
No comments:
Post a Comment