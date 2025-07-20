City Council meets at 5pm Monday

Marion City Council will convene Monday, July 21 at 5 p.m. at City Hall for its regular monthly meeting, where members are expected to take up a number of agenda items including ordinance readings, council appointments, and project updates.
The business agenda includes a second reading of Ordinance No. 25-11, which amends the penalty section of the city’s animal control laws. Three additional ordinances will receive first readings, including changes to the city pay plan for employees and officials (Ordinance 25-12), regulations for street-legal special purpose vehicles (Ordinance 25-13), and an amendment to the city’s golf cart regulations (Ordinance 25-14).
Updates on the Waters Grant-funded water meter installation and road paving project will be provided, along with department reports from Maintenance Supervisor Greg Tabor and Code Enforcement/Planning and Zoning Officer Tanya Scholtz-Byers.
A city employee retirement will also be recognized before the meeting concludes with comments from the mayor, council,and staff. The meeting is open to the public.
