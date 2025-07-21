Monday, July 21, 2025

Shine up those Rides!

🚘 Shine Up Those Rides, Marion!

The Marion Show & Shine Car Show is back this Thursday, July 24 from 5:30–7 p.m. at Marion Commons, 213 S. Main St. Come check out the hottest rides in town, enjoy a beautiful evening, and be part of the local tradition!


🏁 Next dates: Aug. 28 & Sept. 25

💵 Register at each show for a chance to WIN $500—the drawing is at the final show in September!


📸 Don't miss the sunset, the shine, and the roar of classic and modern cars downtown.


Sponsored by the City of Marion Tourism Commission. #MarionKY #CarShow #ShowAndShine #CruiseNight #SmallTownEvents #KentuckyCars


By at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)