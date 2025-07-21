🚘 Shine Up Those Rides, Marion!
The Marion Show & Shine Car Show is back this Thursday, July 24 from 5:30–7 p.m. at Marion Commons, 213 S. Main St. Come check out the hottest rides in town, enjoy a beautiful evening, and be part of the local tradition!
🏁 Next dates: Aug. 28 & Sept. 25
💵 Register at each show for a chance to WIN $500—the drawing is at the final show in September!
📸 Don't miss the sunset, the shine, and the roar of classic and modern cars downtown.
Sponsored by the City of Marion Tourism Commission. #MarionKY #CarShow #ShowAndShine #CruiseNight #SmallTownEvents #KentuckyCars
