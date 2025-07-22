Community Medical Clinic unveils mobile health

A Meet and Greet showcasing Community Medical Clinic's new mobile health unit begins at 11 a.m., today at 3618 U.S. 60 West in Marion.
Community members are welcome to take a tour, meet the team running the unit, and celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce at 11:30 a.m.
Community Medical Clinic provides primary, dental and pediatric care, chronic care management, sports and employment physicals, an on-site lab, vaccines for children and urgent care.
Event Details:
📍 Location: 3618 US-60, Marion, KY 42064
🕚 Doors Open: 11 a.m.
✂️ Ribbon Cutting: 11:30 a.m.
