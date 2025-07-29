Crash blocking I-24

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. — A crash has blocked both westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near mile marker 31 in Livingston County, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Traffic is being detoured using the I-24 Exit 31 off-ramp at KY 453 (Grand Rivers/Smithland) and routed back onto the interstate via the on-ramp. Emergency crews are on scene, but there is currently no estimate for how long the closure will last.
Heavy traffic is expected along KY 453 and at the interchange as westbound motorists navigate the detour. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.
