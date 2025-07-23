Help them celebrate!

🎉 Celebrating 65 Years of Service! 🚗✨
From Beavers Brothers (1960-2005) to Beavers Car Wash (2005-Present), this Marion, KY staple has been keeping cars clean and customers happy for generations.
Check out this blast from the past with a 1975 photo of the original crew—Joey Kimsey, Richard Brown, Ken Beavers, Jerry Beavers & Steve Gilland—then fast forward to today with Kurt & Kristi Beavers continuing the legacy.
📍 Visit us at 301 S. Main St., Marion, KY
💦 Automatic Touchless Wash
🙌 Thank you for your continued support!
#BeaversCarWash #MarionKY #FamilyBusiness #65YearsStrong #LocalLegacy #Throwback #SupportLocal
No comments:
Post a Comment