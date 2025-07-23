Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Help them celebrate!

🎉 Celebrating 65 Years of Service! 🚗✨

From Beavers Brothers (1960-2005) to Beavers Car Wash (2005-Present), this Marion, KY staple has been keeping cars clean and customers happy for generations.

Check out this blast from the past with a 1975 photo of the original crew—Joey Kimsey, Richard Brown, Ken Beavers, Jerry Beavers & Steve Gilland—then fast forward to today with Kurt & Kristi Beavers continuing the legacy.

📍 Visit us at 301 S. Main St., Marion, KY

💦 Automatic Touchless Wash

🙌 Thank you for your continued support!

#BeaversCarWash #MarionKY #FamilyBusiness #65YearsStrong #LocalLegacy #Throwback #SupportLocal


