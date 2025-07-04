Cunningham Honored with Street Dedication

A newly named street in Kuttawa now bears the name of retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham, honoring his decades of public service. During a lakeside ceremony attended by more than 100 people on July 3, the city proclaimed it “Bill Cunningham Day” and unveiled Justice Bill Cunningham Court at Silver Cliff Park.
Speakers praised Cunningham as a soldier, judge, author and Lyon County native and recognized him for his honesty, courage and commitment to justice. His son, Josh, shared personal reflections on his father’s daily discipline and compassion.
See next week’s full edition of The Crittenden Press for complete coverage and photos from the tribute event. Also, see video HERE on our social media site.
