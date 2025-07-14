Lyon County Sheriff | Weekly Activity Report

- Hannah M. Heath, 36, of Madisonville
- On Monday, July 7, 2025, at 5:10 p.m., Deputy Beeler responded to a Kuttawa business on Days Inn Drive and located a woman reported to be acting suspiciously. He determined she had outstanding warrants from multiple jurisdictions. Harley J. Collins, 30, of Marion, was detained and served with the following warrants:
- Union District Court – failure to appear in a 2025 case
- Crittenden District Court – failure to appear in a 2025 case
- Crittenden District Court – failure to pay fines/costs in two 2025 cases
- Crittenden District Court – failure to appear in a 2025 case
- On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at approximately 9:13 p.m., Deputy Beeler arrested Phillip E. Young, 50, of Eddyville. He was charged with contempt of court for failing to serve jail time and failing to report for jail as sentenced. Young was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, July 10, 2025, at approximately 4:26 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a two-vehicle collision at the Huck’s Travel Center in Kuttawa. His investigation revealed that a 2017 International truck and trailer, driven by Jalen B. Ore, 28, of Williamstown, N.C., was attempting to park when it collided with a parked 2018 Freightliner. No injuries were reported.
- On Thursday, July 10, 2025, at approximately 1:47 p.m., deputies served Stephanie N. Jones-Fleming, 38, of Bowling Green, with a Warren Circuit Court indictment warrant charging her with trafficking in acontrolled substance, third degree, second or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She awaits extradition to Warren County.
- On Friday, July 11, 2025, the Princeton Police Department notified the sheriff’s office that Johnny W. Grace, 27, of Princeton, was expected to be in Eddyville for a court hearing and was the subject of a criminal complaint warrant out of Caldwell County. Grace was located in Eddyville at approximately 11:25 a.m. and arrested by Chief Deputy Adams. He was served with a Caldwell District Court warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing and falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement. He was later lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.
- On Saturday, July 12, 2025, at approximately 2 p.m., Deputy Josh Travis responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on KY 93 South near Palisades Drive. His investigation revealed that a 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Bryan M. Wickersheim, 46, of Greenville, lost control and left the roadway before striking a ditch after following another vehicle too closely. A 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Bradley D. Lynn, 42, of Wickliffe, which was behind Wickersheim, also lost control and laid the motorcycle on its side. Three people were injured in the collision; however, only Wickersheim was transported to a hospital. The other two refused medical transport. The Eddyville Fire and Police Departments and Lyon County EMS assisted at the scene.
Later that day, at approximately 5:28 p.m., Deputy Beeler was dispatched to a reckless driving complaint involving a moped operator. The driver, identified as Darvie R. Sullivan, 45, of Paducah, was located near the intersection of U.S. 62 and KY 93 South. She was charged with no operator’s moped license. The moped was impounded.
