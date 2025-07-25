Shop Local for These Fresh Products

|GET MORE INFO
🛒 Local Producers & Farm Goods – Marion Area
Support these hometown businesses offering fresh, local, and specialty products:
🔹 Bluegrass Farm Supply – Non-GMO feeds, plumbing & hardware (Mt. Zion Church Rd)
🔹 Camp Creek Farm – Pure Kentucky Maple Syrup (Rooster Lane)
🔹 Stutzman's Feed Mill – Custom livestock & pet feed mixes (Mt. Zion Church Rd)
🔹 Barnes Farms & Milling Co. – Fresh heirloom cornmeal, grits & ancient grains
🔹 P&H Cattle Co. – American Wagyu beef, pork, chicken & seafood
🔹 Croft Family Farms – Whole or half hogs & lambs, delivery available
🔹 Mary’s Veggie Station – Jellies, sauces, pickles & produce (Crittenden Springs Rd)
🔹 Tobie Mast – Sweet corn $4.50/dozen (Fords Ferry Rd, thru Aug. 14)
Eat fresh. Buy local. Support our farms! 🌽🐖🍅🥩🧄
