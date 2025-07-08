Caldwell gets $91K to feed kids

The funding supports programs that provide meals to children who might otherwise go without while school is out. Many students rely on school breakfasts and lunches during the academic year, but summer often brings increased grocery expenses for families — particularly in rural areas. A recent survey found that 94% of rural Kentucky families reported higher grocery bills during summer.
“Summer meals are a lifeline for kids and families who rely on school meals throughout the school year,” said John Cain, program director for Kentucky Kids Eat. “We’re excited to support the programs that are making dependable nutrition accessible to families in all corners of the state.”
Through non-congregate meal programs — which allow meals to be picked up or delivered for consumption off-site — more families in Caldwell and similar counties will have greater access to consistent, healthy food options for their children. These methods have proven especially effective in overcoming transportation and logistical barriers in rural communities.
Other recipients of this summer’s No Kid Hungry Kentucky grants include Frankfort Independent, Owen County and Warren County school districts, UMC Food Ministry, and Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland.
