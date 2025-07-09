Marion man dies in tractor-trailer crash

Kentucky State Police said Brad Jones, 59, was driving eastbound in a 2016 Kenworth when he exited the right shoulder of the highway around 5:20 p.m., lost control, and crossed both lanes before the vehicle overturned onto the driver’s side, blocking the road.
Jones was transported by ambulance to Baptist Health in Madisonville, where he was pronounced dead.
KY 56 was closed for about four hours as troopers investigated the wreck. The collision remains under investigation.
Responding agencies included KSP Post 16, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, Beech Grove and Calhoun fire departments and McLean County EMS.
No comments:
Post a Comment