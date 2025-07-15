Candidates must file first, then announce

While candidates for state and federal office often mention exploring a run for office, this differs from announcing your intent to run, even on social media… even if you have not raised any money or do not intend to spend money. The same rule applies from judge-executive down to conservation district supervisor. Violation of election finance laws can result in felony charges.
The first step is to register your campaign at KREF.ky.gov. A downloadable guide is available online. Questions about election finance should be directed to KREF at 502-573-2226.
