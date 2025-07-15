Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Candidates must file first, then announce

As the start date of the filing period for candidates in the 2026 elections nears, Crittenden County Clerk Daryl Tabor reminds prospective candidates of campaign finance laws. The Kentucky Registry of Election Finance (KREF) requires all candidates to register their campaign before beginning any related activities, even announcing their candidacy. Candidate filing period begins Nov. 5.

While candidates for state and federal office often mention exploring a run for office, this differs from announcing your intent to run, even on social media… even if you have not raised any money or do not intend to spend money. The same rule applies from judge-executive down to conservation district supervisor. Violation of election finance laws can result in felony charges.

The first step is to register your campaign at KREF.ky.gov. A downloadable guide is available online. Questions about election finance should be directed to KREF at 502-573-2226. 

