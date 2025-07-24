Season dock launched at Riverview

The seasonal boat dock at Riverview Park, located at the former Dam 50 site on the Ohio River in northern Crittenden County, was installed recently after high water levels had delayed its placement. Crews were finally able to anchor the floating dock after river levels dropped below the mooring hardware.
Access to the park remains a challenge. The bridge on the main road leading into Riverview Park is still out, forcing campers and day users to reach the site via backroads over Cotton Patch Hill. The detour has significantly reduced traffic to the park’s campground this summer. Officials now say the bridge is not expected to be reopened until November.
No comments:
Post a Comment