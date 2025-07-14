Read more in the July 10 edition of The Press

📚 NEW LOCAL BOOK RELEASE!
“From 2 to 89” – A Life Well Lived by Gordon Blue Guess
Marion’s own Gordon Blue Guess has penned a memoir that captures nearly nine decades of life, leadership, and laughter. From 2 to 89 is a heartfelt journey through small-town Kentucky, national politics, and personal memories.
From banking to baseball, from legal pads to published pages, this book is filled with wit, wisdom, and stories featuring everyone from Mitch McConnell to Muhammad Ali—and even a mention of Babe Ruth!
🖋️ Authored in his own words
📘 Nearly 150 pages of stories and snapshots
📍 Deep roots in Marion, Tolu & beyond
🏛️ Includes personal recollections of prominent local and national figures
Coming soon to Barnes & Noble, with a local copy placed at the Crittenden County Public Library.
✨ A must-read for anyone who loves hometown history, old-school storytelling, or wants a glimpse into a remarkable Kentucky life.
No comments:
Post a Comment