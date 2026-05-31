Gordon Guess, 89, dies

MARION, Ky. – Gordon Blue Guess, 89, of Marion, a longtime leader in the community, banking and sports development, died Saturday, just days before his 90th birthday.
Guess was widely known across western Kentucky for his decades of civic involvement and leadership. He served for many years as president of The Peoples Bank in Marion and played a key role in numerous community development projects and local initiatives.
A strong supporter of amateur baseball, Guess was among the founders of the Ohio Valley Collegiate Baseball League and served as president of the organization. He also organized the Marion Bobcats semi-professional baseball team and was later inducted into the Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport.
Family members said Guess passed away peacefully at home Saturday morning. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Myers Funeral Home in Marion. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at Marion Methodist Church, with the service time to be announced.
A complete obituary will appear in this week’s edition of The Crittenden Press.
No comments:
Post a Comment