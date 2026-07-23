CVS temporarily closing on Saturdays

|CVS is located in Darben Plaza
“We’re experiencing temporary staffing challenges at our Marion, Kentucky, pharmacy and, as a result, the pharmacy will be closed on Saturdays for the next couple of months. We’re in the process of onboarding new team members and plan to resume normal operating hours soon. Patients can always visit any open CVS Pharmacy for support. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our patients,” Guarino wrote.
According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, it is becoming increasingly difficult to fill specialized pharmacy roles. Experts link the demand for pharmacists to an aging population across the country. The Census Bureau estimates the population over age 65 will double by 2060, creating a greater need for pharmacy services. Additionally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the pharmacy job market will continue to grow, with over 14,000 job openings this year alone.
Research supports that the demand is even greater in a rural area like Marion. The Rural Health Information Hub reported that “while 20.0% of the population is rural, only 13.9% of pharmacists work in rural areas.” University towns can have a flooded market, while small towns struggle. Studies indicate that there are 46% fewer pharmacists per capita in rural communities than in urban communities. The results of the high demand include longer hours and a lack of relief coverage for vacations and illnesses for small-town pharmacists in places like Marion. Consequently, that can also make it difficult to recruit and retain small-town pharmacists.
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