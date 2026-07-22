Report from Livignston Board of Education meeting

SMITHLAND, Ky. – Livingston County Board of Education held its regularly scheduled July meeting Monday, July 13, 2026, at 5 p.m. Board Chairperson David Kitchens called the meeting to order with all members present. Before the meeting, Livingston County Schools honored this year’s retirees with a retirement reception and recognition ceremony. Retirees in attendance included Dr. Troy Tedder, Amanda
Travers and Donna Smith (retirees pictured standing behind board members).
Following the adoption of the agenda, Superintendent Amy Ramage and the board recognized Tammy Doom with the July LiveRED Staff Award in honor of her selection as the Kentucky Association for Pupil Transportation Driver Trainer of the Year. This statewide recognition reflects Doom’s outstanding leadership, commitment to student safety and more than 22 years of service to Livingston County Schools.
The board also presented Livingston Hospital with the first Community Partnership Award of the 2026-27 school year. Director of Community Wellness Crissy Carter and Chief Executive Officer Shane
Whittington (second photograph) were present to accept the award. Ramage highlighted the hospital’s invaluable role in supporting the success of Livingston County students and the broader community. Livingston Hospital has been instrumental in the success of the Healthcare Pathway at Livingston Central High School and has provided tremendous support to the district’s summer feeding program. Whittington shared that the Livingston County community is deeply important to the hospital and serves as the foundation for all it does. Livingston County Schools extends its sincere appreciation to Livingston Hospital for its continued partnership and support.
Following the approval of consent items, Ramage presented her monthly report. She reminded board members that the August meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 10, as established in the regular meeting schedule. Ramage also shared a reminder about the districtwide Cardinal Kickoff, scheduled for Monday, July 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Livingston Central High School. She also updated the board on several facilities projects taking place across the district, including painting at South Livingston Elementary and repairs to the sign at North Livingston Elementary.
A key topic in the superintendent’s report was the cost analysis of staff meal incentives requested by the board at its June meeting. The board reviewed three options for providing complimentary staff meals: daily, once a week or once a month. After considering the projected costs, the board voted to provide one free meal per week to all staff members during the 2026-27 school year.
Business items included the approval of district funding assurances, KSBA policy and procedure updates, and the staff, substitute and coaches handbooks for the 2026-27 school year. The board also approved updates to the Livingston County Child Nutrition Procurement Plan to align with recent legislative changes.
The Livingston County Board of Education’s next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Livingston County Board of Education office.
No comments:
Post a Comment