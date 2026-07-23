YOUR THURSDAY NEWScast

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Thursday, July 23, 2026
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News | Sports | Information | Interviews
Today we visit with Umpire of the Year in Kentucky
Larry Thompson, who describes how he became deaf umpiring
By
Crittenden Press Online
at
July 23, 2026
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