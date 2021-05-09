$50 toward your broadband bill

Starting May 12, eligible families can take advantage of a new government subsidy designed to offset the cost of getting connected at home.
COVID-19 has made the importance of a reliable broadband very clear, but connections like that aren't always easy for rural Kentuckians to find or afford. Now, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is providing a subsidy called the Emergency Broadband Benefit. Families that qualify can signup starting next week to receive $50 off their monthly internet bill. There are also other benefits as part of the program.
First, determine your eligibility based on income. There are several ways to qualify. Any household with an income less than or equal to 135% of federal poverty guidelines qualifies. For a family of four in Crittenden County, that’s a household income of $35,775. Also, a person or family who experienced a substantial loss of income during the pandemic, so long as their 2020 income was at or below $99,000 for a single filer or $198,000 for joint filers, can qualify.
Your household can also get the broadband discount if it qualifies for Lifeline benefits through participation in SNAP, Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, Federal Public Housing Assistance or veterans and survivors, if you received a federal Pell Grant in the current award year, received approval for benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year or if it meets the eligibility criteria for an FCC-approved provider's existing low-income or COVID-19 program.