Memorial Day Weekend ceremonies in area

There will be a ceremony at Blackford Walk of Honor and Veterans Memorial at 10 a.m., Saturday with Circuit Judge Rene Williams as keynote speaker.
Burna American Legion will host its annual ceremony at 8 a.m., at the Legion Memorial. The Legion’s Women’s Auxiliary will provide fruits, doughnuts and drinks for refreshments. Retired Col. David Coleman of Paducah will be the keynote speaker at Burna, and also at Mapleview on Monday.
Across the Ohio River there will be a 2 p.m., dedication of the Veterans’ Memorial on Canal Street, two blocks from the Cave In Rock Ferry. Rolling Thunder, an organization that brings awareness to POW/MIA causes, will be there along with the VFW and American Legion.