KY 91 blocked going toward Ferry

ORIGINAL POST: State Route 91 North continues to be blocked by a tractor-trailer crash near the 12 mile marker in northern Crittenden County.
The crash is just south of the Fords Ferry Road intersection and it happened before 3pm today. Both lanes are blocked at this time.
No one was seriously injured and it involved only the tractor-trailer.
The load of liquid nitrogen has been pumped off without incident. A recovery crew is on site to upright the truck.
The highway is expected to be blocked until about 9pm.
This blockage impacts access to and from the Cave-in-Rock Ferry along KY 91. The suggested detour is via U.S. 60 to KY 1668/Crittenden Springs Road to KY 135 to return to KY 91 North of the crash site.