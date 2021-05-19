No "do-over" years for Crittenden students

Crittenden County Board of Education unanimously denied applications for so-called "do-over" years by a half dozen students. The decision was made at Tuesday night's school board meeting.
The Kentucky General Assembly recently gave local school boards the option of accepting all – or taking no – applications for students requesting to retake the previous school year, which would also have given them an extra year of athletic eligibility. Based on the way legislation was written, applications could not be considered on individual merit. School districts had to either accept all or completely deny the option as a whole.
School Supt. Vince Clark said in a podcast interview with The Press earlier this spring that there are other options for students to be held back for academic reasons, and those will remain available.
All six applicants have been student-athletes during their high school careers. The applicants ranged from 10th to 12th graders.