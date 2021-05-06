FRIDAY FOOD: On Campus with Supt. Vince Clark

Big changes coming between school, hospital Have you looked at The Crittenden Press full edition this week? Our lead story details big news for the highway in front of the school campu...

County's COVID cases down dramatically Crittenden County's COVID-19 cases have gone from an average of about 2.5 cases a day for much of late March and April to nearly nothing...

Secretary of State at Tuesday Chamber meeting Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a visit from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams at 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 4. Ada...

See Grant Rogers for WoodmenLife coverage Click Image to Enlarge Do you have life insurance? Are you preparing for your family's future? You may not realize that you can secure ...