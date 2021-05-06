FRIDAY FOOD: On Campus with Supt. Vince Clark

The inaugural Day of Giving cookout on Friday, May 7 will help raise funds for the Rocket Foundation.
Established in 2020, the foundation was created to enhance educational and career-related opportunities for Crittenden County High School students.
Businesses and individuals are encouraged to treat their staff and themselves to lunch. A $6 donation during the Day of Giving cookout includes a pork chop sandwich, chips and a drink.
Pre-orders are accepted at the Board of Education by calling (270) 965-3525.
A donation to the foundation assists the academic efforts of students in the following ways:
•Covers cost of dual credit tuition and textbooks for juniors and seniors and Senior Academy at Madisonville Community College
•Aids with work ready certifications and industry certifications at the Caldwell Regional Career Center
•Provides scholarship opportunities to colleges, universities, and trade schools
•Furthers opportunities for OSHA certification at the Caldwell Regional Career Center and EMT certification through the Health Science Department at Madisonville Community College.
The kickoff fundraiser Friday is one way to support the foundation; however, additional means are offered such as one-time, tax-deductible donations and payroll deductions by employers. To learn more about the latter, contact Tiffany Blazina at (270) 965-3526.