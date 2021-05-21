Graduation next Friday night at stadium

One week from today, up to 1,200 spectators will be able to attend the 2021 Crittenden County High School graduation on Friday, May 28.
It starts at 6 p.m., on the Rocket football field. There is no limit to the number of attendees per graduate; however, no one will be allowed into the facility once capacity is reached.
In the event of rain, commencement will be postponed until Saturday, May 29.
Four tickets per graduate will be provided for Class Night on Thursday night, May 27 due to pandemic capacity restrictions.