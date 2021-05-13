Thursday, May 13, 2021

Buntin to conduct Belt auction May 22

Auctioneer Curt Buntin will conduct a sale May 22, selling the estate of Harold and Billie Belt.

The Belt property is located at 854 Lola Road near Salem.

Included are tractors and farm equipment, recreation equipment, outdoor items, tools, furniture and household items.

The sale begins at 10 a.m.
