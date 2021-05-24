Like many, Myatt is from a generational farm family

It's Beef Month and The Crittenden Press recently published an article celebrating a local farmer.
|Kyle Myatt checks his herd.
Here are some Kentucky cattle figures:
• More than 38,000 farms raise cattle in Kentucky
• 51% of farms raise cattle in Kentucky
• Total inventory, cattle and calves, January 1, 2021 – 2,090,000 head
• 14th in U.S. in head of cattle and calves
• Beef cows – 983,000 head; 8th in U.S.
• #1 beef cow inventory east of the Mississippi River
• 2020 production: 667,595,000 pounds
• 2020 Value of Production: $ 701,113,000
• 2020 Cash Receipts: $ 727,564,000
• 2020 Gross Income: $739,386,000