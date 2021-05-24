Monday, May 24, 2021

Like many, Myatt is from a generational farm family

It's Beef Month and The Crittenden Press recently published an article celebrating a local farmer. 

Kyle Myatt checks his herd.
Here are some Kentucky cattle figures:

• More than 38,000 farms raise cattle in Kentucky

• 51% of farms raise cattle in Kentucky

• Total inventory, cattle and calves, January 1, 2021 – 2,090,000 head

• 14th in U.S. in head of cattle and calves

• Beef cows – 983,000 head; 8th in U.S.

• #1 beef cow inventory east of the Mississippi River

• 2020 production:  667,595,000 pounds

• 2020 Value of Production:  $ 701,113,000

• 2020 Cash Receipts:  $ 727,564,000

• 2020 Gross Income:  $739,386,000


