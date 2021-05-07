People, materials in high demand

Glenn Conger at the 88 Dip restaurant has struggled at times to find servers and cooks, but now the shortage is in ketchup and other foods. He had to call off the regular Friday night crab leg special last week because the supply chain had broken down.
“Finding product is just as hard as finding people,” said Conger, and based on his contacts throughout the restaurant industry the problem is widespread.
“We have it easy compared to some restauranteurs I know in other states,” he said.
More than a dozen local businesses are now hiring, but finding few applicants.
“As far as applications go, we have had zero,” Conger adds. “It’s been a long struggle to get there, but right now we have enough workers.”
Michael Parshall, human resources director at Par 4 Plastics, says applications are indeed slow to roll