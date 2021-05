County's COVID cases down dramatically Crittenden County's COVID-19 cases have gone from an average of about 2.5 cases a day for much of late March and April to nearly nothing...

Day of Giving cookout May 7 for Rocket Foundation A Day of Giving cookout on Friday, May 7 will help raise funds for the Rocket Foundation. Established in 2020, the foundation is used to enh...

Big changes coming between school, hospital Have you looked at The Crittenden Press full edition this week? Our lead story details big news for the highway in front of the school campu...

New trash rate structure at convenience center Beginning July 1, there will be a new fee structure in place at the Crittenden County Convenience Center. No longer will there be a discount...