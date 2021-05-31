I-24 resurfacing begins on Tuesday, June 1

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to ramp up preparations for a project to replace or repair concrete along the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky starting tomorrow.
The work zone runs from the 69 to 51 mile markers through parts of Trigg, Caldwell and Lyon counties. Eastbound lanes will carry 2-way traffic while 10 miles of the westbound side is closed for reconstruction.
Construction barrels will be used to establish lane restrictions until installation starts on a centerline barrier wall about June 7. When installation begins, eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane. Once the barrier wall is in place, the contractor will set a date for westbound traffic to be shifted to one lane.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat says eastbound I-24 traffic will be restricted to one lane with the lane restriction lengthening as the barrier wall installation progresses over several weeks.
“Some of our commuters will recall that last year the work zone included some pretty restricted driving,”Poat said. “This year 2-way traffic will be running on the new concrete placed along the eastbound lanes during the 2020 construction season... Having new concrete along the 2-way section should help traffic to move much smoother.”
Poat noted there will be a strictly enforced 55 mph work zone speed limit with an enhanced police presence.
“Any highway work zone can be potentially hazardous,” Poat said. “But when interstate traffic must be tapered down to one lane and diverted to the opposite traffic lanes, it is essential that drivers reduce their speed, eliminate all distractions, and give their full attention to the roadway ahead.”
Truckers should be aware there will be two different maximum load widths – 15 feet for eastbound vehicles and 12 feet for those going west, due to the barrier wall.
A section of the westbound pavement repair work from the Trigg-Christian County line near the 69 mile marker to the U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65 interchange will be completed with lane restrictions using construction barrels only.
The contractor will provide timely notice prior to the start of 2-way traffic from the 65 to 51 mile markers. Once 2-way traffic is established along the eastbound lanes, the contractor will start removing old concrete along the westbound lanes.
Hall Contracting of Kentucky is the prime contractor on this $17,359,000 highway improvement project. The work includes replacement of concrete pavement along 10-miles of the westbound lanes of I-24 and concrete repairs along another 9 miles westbound. The target completion date is Dec. 1, 2021.
Work zone traffic updates will be provided as appropriate.
